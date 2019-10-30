Dr. Holly Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Hanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Georgia LLC1951 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 321-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spent lots of time discussing treatment options. Very personable.
About Dr. Holly Hanson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174709711
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
