Dr. Holly Hanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Hanson, MD
Dr. Holly Hanson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
Consultants in Infectious Diseases4404 19th St Ste C, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 725-5500
- 2 9812 Slide Rd Ste 2200A, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Our children have all been under the care of Dr. Holly Hanson. It's not often that you get outstanding competence and pleasant personality in a physician. I cannot overstate how thorough she is. My wife and I who practice in the medical field ourselves, feel so much safer with Dr. Hanson taking care of our children. Her office has always gotten us in on the same day when needed, which is huge considering the current status of urgent care these days. We highly recommend Dr. Hanson and staff!
About Dr. Holly Hanson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1306809017
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.