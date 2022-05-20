Dr. Holly Hazlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Hazlett, MD
Overview
Dr. Holly Hazlett, MD is a Dermatologist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Hazlett works at
Locations
-
1
The Woodlands Dermatology Associates PA9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hazlett?
My daughter is 19. When she was 18 months old we had been taking her to her pediatrician for months treating a “rash” on her face with steroids. It was not working. I can not remember who referred me to Dr. Hazlet, but I can not be more grateful. I brought my baby girl, she took a scraping of her skin, and properly diagnosed the issue. She prescribed the right medication, and the “rash” disappeared. A couple of years ago I went to my gynecologist. She made a visual diagnosis.. the medication was not working (sounds familiar) . Dr. Hazlet immediately made an opening. Took a scraping, properly diagnosed the issue. Prescribed the correct medication & made it a point to stay in contact to insure I was healing. Dr. Hazlet is an amazing dermatologist, knowledgeable, uses a variety of testings to correctly diagnose, and extremely compassionate and understanding. I wish she could give me the “works” lol, and I could see her for all medical issues that may arise. I just want to thank U.
About Dr. Holly Hazlett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1790715647
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazlett works at
Dr. Hazlett has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazlett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.