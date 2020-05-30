Dr. Holly Hendin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Hendin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Holly Hendin, MD
Dr. Holly Hendin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Hendin works at
Dr. Hendin's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group Behavorial Health - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 230, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-9999
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 406-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Beside the fact that Dr. Hendin is kind, patient, thoughtful, and takes time to ask and listen to my basic concerns, she is well-versed in recent therapies.
About Dr. Holly Hendin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1891990537
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendin.
