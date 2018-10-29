See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Holly Jennings, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Holly Jennings, MD

Dr. Holly Jennings, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Baptist Health - Van Buren and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Jennings works at Adult Medicine Specialists in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Medicine Specialists
    1120 LEXINGTON AVE, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 709-7260
  2. 2
    Select Specialty Hospital Fort Smith
    1001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 709-7260
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health - Fort Smith
  • Baptist Health - Van Buren
  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 29, 2018
    I love Dr. Holly!!! I have complete trust in her as my doctor. She's also very caring and genuine!!! Highly recommend!
    Laura Griffin in Fort Smith, AL — Oct 29, 2018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jennings works at Adult Medicine Specialists in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Jennings’s profile.

    Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Osteopenia, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

