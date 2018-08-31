Overview of Dr. Holly Johnson, MD

Dr. Holly Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Raleigh Eye Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Henderson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.