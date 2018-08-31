Dr. Holly Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Johnson, MD
Dr. Holly Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Raleigh Eye Center3320 Executive Dr Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-2427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Four County Eye Associates451 Ruin Creek Rd Ste 204, Henderson, NC 27536 Directions (919) 876-2427
Hospital Affiliations
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this place! I drive 1 hour and 30mins away just to see Dr. Johnson! The quality of care is amazing! Everyone from the front to the back are super nice! Office is very neat and clean!
About Dr. Holly Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043261076
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Eye Infections, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.