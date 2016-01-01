Dr. Holly Khachadoorian-Elia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Khachadoorian-Elia, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Khachadoorian-Elia, MD
Dr. Holly Khachadoorian-Elia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia works at
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-2229Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia?
About Dr. Holly Khachadoorian-Elia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063470458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khachadoorian-Elia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.