Dr. Holly Lofton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Holly Lofton, MD
Dr. Holly Lofton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lofton works at
Dr. Lofton's Office Locations
New York University Langone Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lofton is empathetic and kind. She really listens to your concerns and takes time to get to know you and your situation. She was referred to me and I will refer her to anyone with weight issues in a heartbeat. Her recommendations and treatments are client-specific (I know because I have spoken to the other people that have recommended her to me and we all have different treatment plans). Love her!
About Dr. Holly Lofton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104010511
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Dr. Lofton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lofton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lofton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofton.
