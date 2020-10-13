Overview of Dr. Holly Lofton, MD

Dr. Holly Lofton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lofton works at NYU Langone Bariatrics Surgical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.