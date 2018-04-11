See All Neurologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO

Neurology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO

Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Lorigan works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorigan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 11, 2018
    In need of a neurologist, I made an appt. w/ Dr. Holly Lorigan based on a friend's extremely high recommendation. After my visit today, I could not agree more with my friend. The dr spent approx. an hour with me discussing my symptoms and history. She gave me her full attention and she is clearly knowledgeable in her field. Truly one of the best experiences I've had w/ a dr. (Sidenote: My friend and I are not considered mainstream in appearance and we are both queer. The dr was unphased & kind.)
    MKL in Pontiac — Apr 11, 2018
    About Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023216488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Lorigan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorigan works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Lorigan’s profile.

    Dr. Lorigan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

