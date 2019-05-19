Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middlekauff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD
Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Middlekauff works at
Dr. Middlekauff's Office Locations
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 361-7256
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Middlekauff is patient, kind, easy to talk with, and very knowledgeable. She is held in high regard by her patients and colleagues. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
