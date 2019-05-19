Overview of Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD

Dr. Holly Middlekauff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Middlekauff works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.