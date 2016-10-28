Dr. Holly Mutton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Mutton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Holly Mutton, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Locations
Howard C. Wilinsky M.d. P.c.4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 130, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 835-1246
University Psychiatric Practice Inc4995 N Bailey Ave # 130, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 835-1246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
she has helped me for the past 10 years now since I was in my early 20's - when no one else would help or understand my condition/disorder. she always showed sympathy for what I was going through and continues to help me get better. she saved my life.
About Dr. Holly Mutton, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962431601
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo Medical Consortium
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- EDINBORO UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
- Psychiatry
