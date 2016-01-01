Overview of Dr. Holly Papanek, DO

Dr. Holly Papanek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Papanek works at Miami Valley Hospitalist Group in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.