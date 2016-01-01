See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Dr. Holly Rose, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Holly Rose, MD

Dr. Holly Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Rose works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Holly Rose, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1770074684
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Holly Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rose works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

Dr. Rose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

