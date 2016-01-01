Overview

Dr. Holly Ross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Ross works at Packard Health in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.