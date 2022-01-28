See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD

Neurology
1.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD

Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Rutherford works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rutherford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5561
  2. 2
    Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 951-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I felt like Dr. Rutherford really listened to my concerns and was straightforward about my options. She explained everything well and let me ask questions.
    Tess B. — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659662112
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee Knoxville
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutherford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutherford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutherford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

