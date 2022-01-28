Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD
Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Rutherford works at
Dr. Rutherford's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like Dr. Rutherford really listened to my concerns and was straightforward about my options. She explained everything well and let me ask questions.
About Dr. Holly Rutherford, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659662112
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutherford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutherford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutherford works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutherford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutherford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.