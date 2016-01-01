Overview

Dr. Holly Sanders, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN.



Dr. Sanders works at Dermatology Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN and Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.