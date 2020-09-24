See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Holly Sata, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Holly Sata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Sata works at SPINE AND PAIN INSTITUTE OF ORANGE COUNTY in Irvine, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Orange, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Spine and Pain Institute of Orange County
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 340-9622
  2
    Holly Y Sata MD
    2400 E Katella Ave Fl 8, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 935-9500
  3
    Siena Management Group
    1439 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 935-9500
  4
    Los Alamitos office (office of Dr. Feiwell)
    3742 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 542-5999
  5
    Santa Ana Office
    1901 E 4th St Ste 210, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 542-5999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Sata was AMAZING! I was a bit aprihensive because this was my first epidural but she walked me through the whole process. She took time with me, was very kind, patient, sensitive, answered all my questions, offered personal assistance if needed after, and was by far the BEST medical professional I have met in years. I would highly recommend her! Tonia was great too!
    Tisha — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Holly Sata, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295703874
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    • University of California Irvine
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mills College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly Sata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

