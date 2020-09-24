Overview

Dr. Holly Sata, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Sata works at SPINE AND PAIN INSTITUTE OF ORANGE COUNTY in Irvine, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Orange, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.