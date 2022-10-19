Overview of Dr. Holly Shill, MD

Dr. Holly Shill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Shill works at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.