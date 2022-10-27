Dr. Holly Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Holly Smith, MD
Dr. Holly Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
1
Houston Methodist Endocrinology Associates at The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 505, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-4400
2
Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 530, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3844Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
3
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S Ste 305, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Smith for rheumatology. She takes her time, listens to my concerns and is very knowledgeable in her field. She truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Holly Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1053687970
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine|University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.