Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD

Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Spanggord works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spanggord's Office Locations

    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020
    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Spanggord after cataract surgery on my right eye that did not have a good outcome. When I saw Dr. Spanggord the first time she told me that I had pterygium in both eyes that should have removed before having cataract surgery on my right eye. Dr. Spanggord preformed surgery removing the pterygium from both of my eyes. Then she did cataract surgery on my left eye. The outcome was incredible the day after surgery at my post-op I now have 20/40 vision in my left eye (before the cataract surgery I was legally blind) I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Spanggord, and her efficient staff.
    Paul Drake — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346234465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
