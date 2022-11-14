Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spanggord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD
Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Spanggord's Office Locations
South Coast Eye Care Centers24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-2020
South Coast Eye Care Centers31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 588-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Spanggord after cataract surgery on my right eye that did not have a good outcome. When I saw Dr. Spanggord the first time she told me that I had pterygium in both eyes that should have removed before having cataract surgery on my right eye. Dr. Spanggord preformed surgery removing the pterygium from both of my eyes. Then she did cataract surgery on my left eye. The outcome was incredible the day after surgery at my post-op I now have 20/40 vision in my left eye (before the cataract surgery I was legally blind) I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Spanggord, and her efficient staff.
About Dr. Holly Spanggord, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346234465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
