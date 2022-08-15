Dr. Holly Steger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Steger, DDS
Dr. Holly Steger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Urbandale, IA.
Gateway Family Dental8501 Plum Dr, Urbandale, IA 50322 Directions (515) 220-8199
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Holly is a dentist I'm glad I made the choice to see; she has been ever so helpful in navigating any & all dental health concerns and I'm never nervous about going to see her! She and her staff are definitely a notch above the rest. Highly recommend.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1972026730
Dr. Steger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Steger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.