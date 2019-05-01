Dr. Holly Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 682-0630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 90 LIBBEY INDUSTRIAL PKWY, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 682-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Thomas has always been a caring, professional Dr. who is definitely concerned about her patients and is constantly on top of their progress of getting well. I would recommend her and her staff to all.
About Dr. Holly Thomas, MD
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.