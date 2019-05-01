Overview of Dr. Holly Thomas, MD

Dr. Holly Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA with other offices in East Weymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.