Dr. Holly Wall, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Wall, MD
Dr. Holly Wall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah.
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery8600 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 795-0801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express to you how pleased I am with the care I received with the Wall Center. Everyone from the receptionists to Dr. Holly Wall treated me like family. From the moment I called to make my consultation appointment until my latest visit I've been treated like royalty. I'm still in the healing process but let me say I'm extremely pleased with everything Dr. Holly did. Y'all are the best in my opinion. Love you all!!
About Dr. Holly Wall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245229624
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- University of Utah
- Brigham Young Unviersity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
