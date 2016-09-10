Overview of Dr. Holly Wall, MD

Dr. Holly Wall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah.



Dr. Wall works at The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.