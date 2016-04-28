See All Pediatricians in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Holly Wang, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (25)
Overview of Dr. Holly Wang, MD

Dr. Holly Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Wang works at Kindercare Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kindercare Pediatrics
    Kindercare Pediatrics
50 Alessandro Pl Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 696-1234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bronchiolitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Laryngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 28, 2016
    About Dr. Holly Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1730259524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Kindercare Pediatrics in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

