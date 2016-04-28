Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Holly Wang, MD
Dr. Holly Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Kindercare Pediatrics50 Alessandro Pl Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 696-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is the best. She always follows up with my kids to see if what she prescribed is working. She pushed to get the best surgeon for my son when he needed it. I have never had a problem with anyone in her office. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Holly Wang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Mandarin
- 1730259524
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
