Dr. Hollye Johnson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Jackson Nephrology Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Canton, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.