Overview of Dr. Hom Neupane, MD

Dr. Hom Neupane, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY.



Dr. Neupane works at University Physicians Group in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.