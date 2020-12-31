Overview of Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD

Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Porter II works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.