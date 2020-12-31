See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD

Urology
3.9 (39)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD

Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Porter II works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Porter II's Office Locations

    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Office
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-1902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Surgery
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Surgery

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 31, 2020
    Dr. Porter is a very professional, caring, and patient doctor. He listened to everything I had to tell him and took the time to explain everything thoroughly. His nurses and the reception is also amazing! The office is so organized and ran so efficient. I was in and out in 30 minutes. I had a very traumatic experience with a different urologist two days before, so Dr. Porter was a god send!!
    — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073560058
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ks University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H Jake Porter II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter II works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Porter II’s profile.

    Dr. Porter II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

