Dr. Homa Timlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homa Timlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Homa Timlin, MD
Dr. Homa Timlin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Timlin works at
Dr. Timlin's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Rheumatology Clin5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timlin?
After 14 years of pain and no diagnosis, I went to Dr Timlin. Within 2 visits, I had a diagnosis and treatment plan. I feel like I have my life back. She is very thorough.
About Dr. Homa Timlin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235460866
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timlin works at
Dr. Timlin has seen patients for Lupus and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Timlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.