Dr. Homan Mostafavi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Homan Mostafavi, DO
Dr. Homan Mostafavi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Mostafavi works at
Dr. Mostafavi's Office Locations
-
1
Enticare PC3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mostafavi preformed my daughters tonsillectomy. Everything went perfectly and would recommend him to anyone. People are mad because he's hard to get in with ... well he's good and he's popular. The wait at the office is always long I agree. They should not over schedule so much.
About Dr. Homan Mostafavi, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1770679797
Education & Certifications
- St John'S Oakland Hospital
- Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
