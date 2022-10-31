Overview

Dr. Homan Abdollahzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Abdollahzadeh works at Homan A Zadeh MD in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.