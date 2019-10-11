See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (102)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD

Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They completed their residency with SUNY-Buffalo

Dr. Aziz works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aziz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 595-1775
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 775-6430
  3. 3
    Aziz Obgyn LLC
    10632 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 106, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 775-6430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Lovely office and doctors office
    — Oct 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD
    About Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972765519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Homayara Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

