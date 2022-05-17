Overview

Dr. Homayon Iraninezhad, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Iraninezhad works at Homayon Iraninezhad, DO PC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.