Dr. Khanlou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD
Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center
Dr. Khanlou works at
Dr. Khanlou's Office Locations
Dba Hollywood Urgent Care5717 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Directions (323) 957-2273
- 2 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 806, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khanlou is probably the best doctor I have had in the past twenty years, out of perhaps a dozen or more doctors I had seen. What makes him standout is his ability to always be the consummate professional, yet act as a friend at the same time. When I say "friend", I am referring to someone with the ability to actively listen without judgement or preconceived notions, which is a critical factor, should you expect premium care. He never wavered in his ethics and high standards, yet was approachable and easy to talk with. As humble as he may be, he gave me the distinct impression of being smarter than the average doctor. Therefore, he was able to treat my underlining causes with a linear approach that made sense... meaning I was able to track my progress with verifiable results. All the other doctors would only discuss only one issue per visit, with no coordinated follow-up of any kind. I highly recommend Dr. Hamayoon Khanlou for anyone seeking superior care.
About Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Persian
- 1356335277
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanlou accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanlou works at
Dr. Khanlou speaks French and Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanlou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanlou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanlou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanlou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.