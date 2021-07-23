See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD

Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center

Dr. Khanlou works at HOLLYWOOD URGENT CARE in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khanlou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dba Hollywood Urgent Care
    5717 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 957-2273
  2. 2
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 806, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Homayoon Khanlou, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1356335277
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khanlou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanlou works at HOLLYWOOD URGENT CARE in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khanlou’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanlou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanlou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanlou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanlou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

