See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD

Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Hashemi works at Inova Medical Group in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hashemi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 800, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4600
  2. 2
    Inova Vascular and Vein Center
    14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 210, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-7007
  3. 3
    Inova Vascular and Vein Center
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-7007
  4. 4
    Inova Vascular and Vein Center
    8100 Ashton Ave Ste 101, Manassas, VA 20109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-7007
  5. 5
    Manassas
    8140 Ashton Ave Ste 125, Manassas, VA 20109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hashemi?

    Nov 08, 2018
    I met Dr. Hashemi 15 years ago after the birth of my last child. I am a non-smoker, avid exerciser, and not overweight but that didn't stop the varicose veins. I have had numerous procedures in his office along with 3 in Fair Oaks Hospital. I can not say enough good things about him, his staff, and the end results. I have no more pain in legs and more importantly I am comfortable wearing dresses and shorts again. I cant say thank you enough!!
    Heidi Williams in Manasssas, VA — Nov 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hashemi to family and friends

    Dr. Hashemi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hashemi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD.

    About Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356310742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Univesity of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.