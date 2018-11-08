Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD
Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Dr. Hashemi's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 800, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4600
-
2
Inova Vascular and Vein Center14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 210, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 207-7007
-
3
Inova Vascular and Vein Center3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 207-7007
-
4
Inova Vascular and Vein Center8100 Ashton Ave Ste 101, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 207-7007
-
5
Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 125, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (571) 472-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashemi?
I met Dr. Hashemi 15 years ago after the birth of my last child. I am a non-smoker, avid exerciser, and not overweight but that didn't stop the varicose veins. I have had numerous procedures in his office along with 3 in Fair Oaks Hospital. I can not say enough good things about him, his staff, and the end results. I have no more pain in legs and more importantly I am comfortable wearing dresses and shorts again. I cant say thank you enough!!
About Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1356310742
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Presbyterian Univesity of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Ross University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashemi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashemi speaks Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.