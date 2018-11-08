Overview of Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD

Dr. Homayoun Hashemi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Hashemi works at Inova Medical Group in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.