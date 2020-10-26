See All Ophthalmologists in Colton, CA
Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD

Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Moorfields Eye Hospital

Dr. Tabandeh works at Pacific Eye Institute in Colton, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tabandeh's Office Locations

    Colton Office
    1900 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 (909) 825-3425
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 380, Los Angeles, CA 90017 (213) 483-8810
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
    Aetna
    Affiliated Health Funds
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Desert Oasis Healthcare
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 26, 2020
    Dr. Tabandeh is highly respected and a well known ophthalmologist with a very busy practice due to high recommendations from his patients and referral by other doctors. He is very caring and takes his time to explain everything plainly and clearly. His diagnosis has been very accurate. I started seeing Dr. Tabandeh due to some eye complication that required laser surgery which he did an excellent job and cured the problem.
    About Dr. Homayoun Tabandeh, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Arabic
    1003861576
    Education & Certifications

    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Moorfields Eye Hospital
