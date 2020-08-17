Dr. Seirafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD
Overview of Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD
Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Seirafi works at
Dr. Seirafi's Office Locations
Homayun Seirafi MD2410 Wycon Dr Ste 204, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 752-9221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best bedside manner that I have ever experienced in a doctor’s office. He is kind, gentle, caring and always friendly. His office staff is definitely 5?? as well. They are kind, considerate and prompt. I would recommend Dr. Seirafi to everyone.
About Dr. Homayun Seirafi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1801982152
Education & Certifications
- Rochester Gen Hospital
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seirafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seirafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seirafi speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seirafi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seirafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seirafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seirafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.