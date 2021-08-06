Dr. Homeira Mehrabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homeira Mehrabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Homeira Mehrabian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Mehrabian works at
Locations
-
1
Homeira Mehrabian MD Inc500 Superior Ave Ste 320, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrabian?
Dr. Mehrabian is kind, concerned and thorough. She makes you feel at once both important and listened to. I completely trust myself in her hands and would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Homeira Mehrabian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1699972844
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrabian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrabian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrabian works at
Dr. Mehrabian has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehrabian speaks Persian and Persian.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrabian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.