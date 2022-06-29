Dr. Homere Al Moutran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Moutran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homere Al Moutran, MD
Dr. Homere Al Moutran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Seaview Avenue378 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6110
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8862
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
You often hear the comment, "has the hands of a surgeon" associated with anyone that is considered to have a precise, knowledgeable and highly skilled technique when it comes to anyone that is simply exemplary at what they do... Dr. Moutran just happens to be someone with a surgical background that truly has these type of skills. Aside from his noticeable experience, professionalism and from my personal perspective, God given talents, Dr. Moutran is also great at communication and is very personable. After dealing with many people that have made the process stressful and extremely difficult at times within healthcare over the past few years, due to serious health issues ( A head & neck related cancer), finding and dealing with Dr. Moutran is something I consider an absolute blessing. He is, as stated above, a TRUE professional at what he does and a nice person on top of it. I highly recommend Dr. Moutran to anyone that needs an ENT on Staten Island. Five stares all the way...
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Dr. Al Moutran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Moutran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Moutran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Moutran has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Moutran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Moutran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Moutran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Moutran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Moutran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.