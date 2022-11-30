Overview of Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM

Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Karanjia works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.