Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karanjia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM
Overview of Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM
Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Karanjia works at
Dr. Karanjia's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics925 Chestnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 321-9999
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karanjia?
As usual, Dr Karanjia provided compassionate care with an approach that did NOT start with surgery. I have every confidence in him.
About Dr. Homyar Karanjia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871547471
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Foot Clinic, Loma Linda, Ca
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karanjia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karanjia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karanjia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karanjia works at
Dr. Karanjia has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karanjia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
239 patients have reviewed Dr. Karanjia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karanjia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karanjia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karanjia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.