Dr. Hon Chan, MD
Dr. Hon Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Woodbury Office40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-5533
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just visited Dr. Chan and I've seen many Doctors in my lifetime and he is one of the most kind and considerate Doctor's I ever met. He makes you feel comfortable in a tough field where patients are nervous , he has calming effect on them. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Hon Chan, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.