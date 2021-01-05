Overview of Dr. Hon Chan, MD

Dr. Hon Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Woodbury Office in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.