Overview of Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD

Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Hong Kong and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Suen works at Cardiothoracic Surgery LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Port Placements or Replacements and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.