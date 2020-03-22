See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD

Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Hong Kong and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Suen works at Cardiothoracic Surgery LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Port Placements or Replacements and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery LLC
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 165B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 543-5268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2020
    Dr. Suen performed surgery on my husband two years ago at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. My husband required surgery to have his bicuspid aortic valve replaced with a mechanical valve and an aneurysm repaired near the valve. Dr. Suen did an excellent job, and my husband's pain, if any, was well managed; my husband never complained about being in pain. The USA lost a great surgeon the day Dr. Suen moved back to his homeland. I want you to know, Dr. Suen, how grateful we are to you and your skillful hands!
    Sandra Donovan — Mar 22, 2020
    About Dr. Hon Chi Suen, MD

    General Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1699771741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    U Hong Kong
    Medical Education

