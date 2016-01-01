See All Dermatologists in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Pak Pak, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pak Pak, MD is a Dermatologist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Pak works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Hair Conditions
Hair Loss
Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Itchy Skin
Lice
Lichen Planus
Parapsoriasis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Virginia Premier

    About Dr. Pak Pak, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Korean
    • 1497816334
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
    • United States Military Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pak Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pak works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Pak’s profile.

    Dr. Pak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

