Overview

Dr. Honey East, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. East works at Recovery Clinic of Mississippi in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Nodule and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.