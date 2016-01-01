Dr. Hong Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hong Cao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hong Cao, MD
Dr. Hong Cao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Cao works at
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
-
1
Uptown Psyschiatry4753 N Broadway St Ste 925, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 989-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cao?
About Dr. Hong Cao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669601712
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.