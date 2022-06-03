Dr. Hong Chai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hong Chai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hong Chai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with UTMB-Galvstn
Dr. Chai works at
1
San Felipe5151 San Felipe St Ste 1470, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 622-4499
2
Sun behavioral Houston Hospital7601 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-2273
3
PCP office400 Harborside Dr # 119, Galveston, TX 77550 Directions (409) 747-9667
Willing to work to find a medication that works, and explains what they all do very well. Very kind and understanding.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1063702025
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- UAB
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
