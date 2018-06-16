See All Dermatologists in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Hong Do, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Hong Do, MD is a Dermatologist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Do works at Milpitas Dermatology in Milpitas, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milpitas Dermatology
    991 Montague Expy Ste 104, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 263-6073
  2. 2
    Hong DO MD A Professional Corp.
    1692 Tully Rd Ste 9, San Jose, CA 95122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 223-6073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Dermatitis
Warts
Hives
Dermatitis
Warts

Hives Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2018
    Jun 16, 2018
I have been a patient at Dr. Do's office for more than a year. I continue to visit Dr. Do's office because I have developed genuine trust and respect for her as a professional doctor. Each time I visit her office, she reviews my medical file and examines my condition to see if progress has been made. I would give me highest recommendation to Dr. Do for any person who wants a doctor who is knowledgeable, hard-working, compassionate, and very effective at diagnosing/treating skin ailments.
    Cynthia — Jun 16, 2018
    About Dr. Hong Do, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720181399
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Hosp Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Okla U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hong Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Do has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

