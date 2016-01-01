Overview of Dr. Hong Duong, MD

Dr. Hong Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Duong works at Dean B Ngo MD Inc in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.