Dr. Hong Kim, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hong Kim, MD

Dr. Hong Kim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They completed their fellowship with New York Hosp

Dr. Kim works at Office in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Immunization Administration and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    12665 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Hong Kim, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Korean
    • 1396727764
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hosp
    • Wyckoff Heights Hosp
    • Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
