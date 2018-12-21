Overview

Dr. Hong Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Group, S.C. in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.