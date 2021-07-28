Overview of Dr. Hong Li, MD

Dr. Hong Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.